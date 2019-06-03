Suriya's latest film NGK has made average collections at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in the (three days) first weekend. It is likely to end up incurring losses to the distributors.

Suriya Sivakumar is the most popular among the young generation of Tamil actors in the Telugu states. All his recent films were dubbed and released in Telugu and they have done decent business in both the regions. The makers of his latest outing NGK also dubbed and released in a large number of cinema halls in a bid to cash on his fame in the states. Considering its hype, the movie was expected to be hit here.

But NGK faced challenges from Falaknuma Das and Abhinetri 2, which hit the screens and split the audience. The movie opened to an average response and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. When compared to its opening day, the movie showed over 50 percent drop on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the reports, NGK has collected over Rs 5 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie has earned Rs 3.41 crore for its distributors, who spent Rs 9 crore on the theatrical rights of the Telugu states. It has recovered 35 percent of their investments.

The first weekend is very crucial for any film, as it has recover over 50 percent of the distributors'. Unless it has great word of mouth, the film will have difficulty in the coming days. However, NGK has failed to do it and it will have a tough time in returning the remaining amount in the coming days.

Here are the area-wise earnings of NGK and these are estimated numbers, which may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.