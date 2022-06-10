Every time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the coffee couch opposite Karan Johar, it has always been fireworks. Busting myths to setting the record straight; Aishwarya faced the questions with her aura and those famous "giggles". Right on the first season of KWK, the former beauty queen joined Karan for a tete a tete with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aishwarya's take on these names

From her alleged rift with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fake stories, the criticism on her Cannes outfit to Vivek Oberoi; Aishwarya did speak about a lot. However, on being asked about Salman Khan during the rapid fire, she chose to not answer it. When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya what comes to her mind when she hears the words. The first name he dropped was that of Shah Rukh Khan, to which pat came Aishwarya's reply, "Sharp, brilliant".

The next name KJo threw at Aishwarya was Sushmita Sen, to which, Aishwarya said that the media had a lot of fun with this name in her life. The next name that Johar threw at her was that of Salman Khan. To which, Rai said, "Next question".

On being asked about Vivek Oberoi, the diva said, "Wonderful, wonderful friend and truly been there in every sense." However, when the turn was of SLB to name one overrated actor, he didn't take too long in saying, "Vivek Oberoi."

KWK coming back

The next season of Koffee With Karan is going to premiere soon and the names have already got us excited. Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan are some of the names floating around. And it would definitely be an interesting watch.