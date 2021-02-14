The coronavirus pandemic, originated from Wuhan, China has created negative impact in all walks of life, including the entertainment sector that faced a drastic setback due to the closure of theaters. Amid this pandemic situation, a team of young film aspirants has made use of the lockdown period and begun their own production company 'The Next Film Productions'. This Mollywood production company is the brainchild of actor Ijaaz Ebrahim, and his friends Suhail Shaji and Sangeeth Krishna.

How young brains are reshaping Mollywood

Ijaaz Ebrahim is an actor who has played crucial roles in several Mollywood movies including 'An International Local Story', directed by Harishree Ashokan. He was also involved in the online promotion works of superhit movies including Fahadh Faasil's Varathan, and Joju George's 'Joseph'.

However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the online movie promotion business faced a setback, and several movies signed by Ijaaz were halted. It was during this time that he thought about launching a new business.

"I was pretty sure that the entertainment sector will be revived one day or the other. Being an actor and a film buff, I used the coronavirus lockdown period to prepare a masterplan to launch my own production company," said Ijaaz Ebrahim.

To start this dream venture, Ijaaz Ebrahim joined hands with Suhail Shaji, an assistant director, and Sangeeth Krishna, an experienced hand in the art direction department.

"The Next Film Productions is currently busy with the works of two short films which will be directed by Sangeeth Krishna, and we are already in talks with some leading directors, both in Mollywood and Kollywood for our first feature film. The film will be a high-voltage thriller and it will feature some of the big names in South Indian industry," said Suhail Shaji.

Apart from being busy with the works of the Next Film Productions, Suhail Shaji is also gearing up with his directorial debut 'Typical Kaamukan'. The script works of this movie are progressing steadily, and the shooting is expected to begin in the coming months.

On the other hand, Sangeeth Krishna has worked as a camera assistant in movies including Kumki 2, and Kaadan, which is simultaneously being made in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi.

Hype in YouTube short films

Apart from the Next Film Productions, several other Mollywood film production companies were also launched post the coronavirus outbreak. Several short films were released recently, and some of them received rave reviews from audiences.

One among such short films was Freedom@Midnight, which starred none other than Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role. Written and directed by R J Shaan, this short movie narrated the story of a married couple who faces a dilemma in their relationship.