A newly recruited terrorist, who was involved in a firing incident on Wednesday night, has been killed in an encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on early Thursday morning.

The encounter took place in the Kashew Chitragam area of Shopian district where a civilian was injured on Wednesday evening. One pistol, which was probably used to attack a civilian, and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

The identity of the terrorist has been established as Anayat Ashraf Dar, son of Ashraf Dar resident of Keshwa Shopian. According to police, Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally acquired weapons.

Search operation launched after attack on civilian

Within minutes after the attack on a civilian in the Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian district on Wednesday evening, a massive search operation was launched to nab those who were involved in the incident.

"Last night recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar son of Ashraf Dar, resident of Keshwa Shopian fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalized," police spokesman tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

"After thorough interrogation of several suspects after attack and input from sources, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched at village Keshwa. While laying cordon, he fired upon the joint search party," the police said, adding, " All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated."

Forces tried to convince terrorist to surrender

According to reports, despite firing by the holed-up terrorist, forces offered him to surrender. Instead of responding to the surrender offer of the forces, the terrorist intensified firing on early Thursday morning, which resulted in an encounter.

"Anayat was offered to surrender for the whole night, but he didn't surrender. Later on, during the encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralized. One Pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession," police said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has once again reiterated his appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror folds to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. He also said that police are committed to accepting them with open arms as society needs them, especially their parents.