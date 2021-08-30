The Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border, and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Ammunition and two AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the area where two terrorists were killed by the forces.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, "In the early hours on Monday, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid."

"On being challenged by the troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorists in which two terrorists were neutralized." he said.

"This action by alert army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any sinister design of the adversary along the Line of Control," he added.

Body of second terrorists recovered during search operation

Earlier, body of one terrorist was recovered from the encounter site. After firing stopped, troops started a combing and search operation, during which the body of another terrorist was recovered.

"In continuation of the operations launched in the morning in Poonch district, search operations were carried out near the LoC. During the search, a body of the second terrorist with an AK 47 assault rifle and pouch ammunition was noticed across the Line of Control. Thus two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control have been successfully neutralized by troops of the Indian Army who remain ever vigilant in discharging their duties," the defence spokesman said.

Terrorists trying to infiltrate through Poonch-Rajouri

Earlier on August 19, a terrorist, who had managed to infiltrate into this side of the border, was killed during an encounter in the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district. A soldier had also lost hos life in the fierce encounter.

On August 6, security forces killed two terrorists in the Pangai area of Thanamandi, and on August 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police identified one of the two slain terrorists as Ramees Ahmad Tantray of Ramnagri in Shopian district.

In the past few weeks, several encounters have taken place in the Rajouri sector especially in Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Thanamandi.