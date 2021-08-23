The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on early Monday opened fire at an unidentified flying object along the Indo-Pak International Border in the Arnia sector of the Jammu district. After being fired by the BSF personnel, the drone returned to Pakistan.

"Today morning at about 5.30 am, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards the Pakistani side. The area is being searched with help of police", a spokesman of BSF said.

"The area is being scanned by the security forces but nothing has been found so far", BSF officers said.

Alert sounded in Jammu

An alert has been sounded after spotting a drone hovering over the border villages of the Jammu district. Additional forces have been developed in the areas to conduct intensive search operations, especially in the area where a drone was reportedly spotted.

Keeping in view the repeated intrusion of drones, higher-ups in the police have already directed the officers to remain alert to foil the dangerous game plans of the anti-national forces. A massive search operation has already been launched by the local police with the help of villagers in the Arnia sector and adjoining localities near IB.

Tension flared up in the border belt where Pakistan controlled drone was spotted this morning. Villagers have been asked to keep a watch on the movement of unknown persons in their respective areas.

On July 24, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed they shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five kg improvised explosive device in the Kanachak area of the Akhnoor sector. Kanachak is a border area in the Jammu district.

Drones repeatedly spotted in Jammu

Drones have repeatedly been spotted in the region since June 27 when they were used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives, which left two personnel injured.

The attack was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case. Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh has stated that the drones intruded from across the border. Over 350 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.