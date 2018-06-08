Toyota sold 2,843 units of the Yaris in May 2018

Honda City sales stood at 2,763 units

Hyundai sold 3,801 units of the Verna while Maruti Suzuki Ciaz found 4,024 takers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had launched its new B-segment sedan, Yaris, on Friday (May 18). Priced from Rs 8.75 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh ex-showroom across India, Yaris is offered only in petrol mill while its prime rivals, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, are available in both petrol and diesel engines.

The sales number of May indicates the Toyota sedan has already emerged as a major threat to its rivals despite it being sold only with a petrol engine. A report in Cartoq claims Toyota sold 2,843 units of the Yaris in May which is marginally more than the 2,763 units of the Honda City that were sold last month.

Even though the Yaris outsold Honda City, competition for the top spot of the segment is between Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Hyundai has sold 3,801 units of the Verna last month while Maruti Suzuki Ciaz found 4,024 takers, the report adds.

Launched on May 18, Toyota Yaris bookings crossed over 5,000 units within four days of launch. TKM revealed the prices of Yaris in April and bookings were open from the same month. The increased sales are also part of initial sales excitement which is part of any new car launches. Whether Toyota will find over 2,000 takers for Yaris even after initial excitement gets over is something to wait and watch in the coming months.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i petrol engine that develops 105bhp at 6,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The mill comes mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters.

The Yaris is available in four variants (J, G, V, and VX), both in manual transmission and automatic transmission. The automatic variants are in high demand and account for 66 percent of all Yaris booked in India so far.