The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, stepped down from his post on Tuesday after a probe found that he had harassed multiple women sexually, leading to efforts to remove him, media reports said.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside," Cuomo said on Tuesday, while maintaining that the claims were untruthful, the BBC reported.

Cuomo's resignation will come into effect in the next 14 days, when power will be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, the report said. New York's new Governor Kathleen Courtney Hochul will be the state's first woman governor and she will take over as the 57th governor of New York on August 24, 2021.

After a probe report last week pointed at his involvement in sexually harrassment of multiple women, Democrat leader Cuomo was facing pressure from his own party to step down, including from US President Joe Biden, the BBC reported.

The probe conducted by the New York Attorney General's office found that Cuomo, 63, sexually harassed 11 women, including state employees. Cuomo has denied the allegations though.

Exit of Cuomo

The 63-year-old Cuomo comes from a family that is the closest to the state's political dynasty as his father Mario served three terms as governor and his brother Chris is a star host on CNN, a familiar face.

Cuomo was also elected governor of New York three times -- in 2010, 2014 and 2018 -- like his father. A graduate of Fordham University and Albany Law School, Cuomo served as attorney general of New York and as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the cabinet of president Bill Clinton before becoming governor of New York.

Cuomo's daily briefings during the peak of coronavirus pandemic were highly praised and led to speculation that he might throw his hat into the next or 2024 presidential race.

Resignation Speech

In his resignation speech, Cuomo described himself as a "New Yorker, born and bred" and a "fighter."

Addressing the people of New York. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/0DOItVsW23 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 10, 2021

"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a televised address. "My resignation will be effective in 14 days."

His exit follows a report on a criminal complaint against him by a former executive assistant, Brittany Commisso, who had alleged that Cuomo touched her inappropriately twice, while they were working at the executive mansion.