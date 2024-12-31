New Year's eve: 25,000 cops, drones and CCTV deployed in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Police have deployed 25,000 personnel equipped with drones and CCTV surveillance to ensure law and order during New Year's Eve celebrations in Chennai and its suburbs.

The security arrangements involve police drawn from Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Tambaram, and Avadi city police. Of the total force, 19,000 police personnel, assisted by 1,500 Home Guards, will be stationed under GCP limits. Tambaram and Avadi city police will each deploy 3,000 personnel.

Coastal areas, including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelankarai beaches within Chennai city limits, as well as Panaiyur and Kovalam in Tambaram city limits, will be closely monitored.

The police have prohibited the bursting of firecrackers in all locations, including public spaces and residential areas. The use of loudspeakers in residential areas and apartments is also restricted, requiring prior permission from the police and relevant departments.

According to a statement from Greater Chennai Police, checkpoints have been set up at over 500 locations across Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi city police limits.

Additionally, 425 vehicle inspection teams have been deployed in Tambaram to monitor traffic and prevent violations.

A total of 37 teams will conduct checks for drunk driving and prevent illegal bike racing. Road safety teams will patrol the streets on two-wheelers to assist the public and promote safety awareness.

Tambaram city police have established 15 monitoring teams in areas like ECR, OMR, and GST roads to prevent bike racing.

Temporary Police Assistance Booths will be set up in sand areas, while security reinforcements and drone cameras will ensure added vigilance.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department, Coast Guard, and Marina Beach Lifeguards have implemented security measures, including the installation of warning boards in beach-adjacent areas.

Ambulances with medical personnel will be on standby near major gathering spots.

This extensive deployment comes in the wake of criticism faced by Tamil Nadu Police over law and order issues earlier in the year.

The murder of K. Armstrong, president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a prominent Dalit leader, on July 5, 2024, sent shockwaves across the state.

Chennai city police also faced public backlash following the killings of history-sheeters, including Thiruvengadam, who was accused in Armstrong's murder case.

