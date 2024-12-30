The two-member fact-finding committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) arrived in Chennai on Sunday to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University.

On Saturday (December 28), NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar constituted the committee to investigate and recommend action.

The two-member committee consists of Mamta Kumari, a Member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (retd.), former Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and Special Rapporteur for Maharashtra and Goa in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Praveen Dixit arrived in Chennai via an Indigo flight from Pune while Mamta Kumari arrived via an Indigo flight from Kolkata.

The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities, as per the statement.

The committee will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Commission has taken a suo moto cognisance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

It has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 p.m.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Pulling up the Chennai Police for revealing the contents of the FIR on its website, including the rape survivor's identity, a Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim.

(With inputs from IANS)