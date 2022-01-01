In a repetition of temple rush and stmpede at temples on the eve of New Year, 12 people were killed and 14 injured on Saturday in a worst-ever stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Officials of the shrine said the stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips. "Large number of devotees had come to pay obeisance at the shrine to mark the new year. The stampede occurred around 2.45 a.m. today," officials said.

"It took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. Senior officials of the government and the shrine board are on the spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operation," officials said.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_ Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation", Modi said on his official Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister's Office also announced an amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the dead from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The PMO said that the amount would be given to the families of those who lost their lives due to the stampede. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PM's Office added.

The authorities on Saturday announced helpline numbers for families and friends of devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine stampede.

The helpline numbers are:

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos:

01991-234804

01991-234053

Other Helpline nos:

PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182

PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295

DC Office Reasi Control room

01991245763/ 9419839557.

Past Stampedes at temples

In recent history, Puttingal Devi temple at Kollam in Kerala , more than 10 pilgrims were killed and about 383 were injured on April 10, 2016. Prior to it, Sabarimala witnessed the worst stampede on Jan 15, 2011 in which more than 100 were killed and another 100 injured.

Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a stampede on August 3, 2008 that resulted in a death toll of 146, while 150 were injured. Similarly, Chamunda Devi temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan saw more than 224 killed and about 400 people injured in September 2008.