A massive forest fire near the Trikuta Hills of Mata Vaishno Devi in J&K turned into a scary sight. The fire started at a distant hill, and did not affect the Yatra. The Forest Department and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board employees are already making efforts to douse the fire.

Since the fire broke out in the night, it is posing a challenge to control the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but officials said that it will be brought under control soon.

Videos of the incident clearly show the inferno from a distance. Due to the massive scale of the fire, it can be seen clearly from several kilometres.