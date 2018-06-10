WhatsApp is the world's largest internet-based messaging application with over a billion users, which makes simplest features worth mulling over. After recently adding some nifty features such as Media visibility feature and group video calling, beta users of the app are being treated with a new feature that helps identify if your partner is being lazy.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature with beta users on Android platform that labels forwarded messages "Forwarded" to differentiate between replies and forwards. So, if your better half is forwarding your "Good morning," "I love you," and "Good night" messages back to you instead of typing them out, then "Forwarded" label will let you catch them red-handed.

On a broader scale, this feature will help identify messages that have been forwarded and could help curb spam and fake news messages. Users on Android beta 2.18.179 will be able to test the feature before it's publicly rolled out. If you're interested, you can sideload the APK from APK Mirror.

The "Forwarded" label will appear on the top right corner of the forwarded message. The feature will be enabled by default and there's no option to turn it off. According to WaBetaInfo, the label doesn't appear on old forwarded messages.

It's unclear when the feature will arrive on iOS and Android platforms for all users, but it is likely to happen soon considering it has been under testing since February this year.

WhatsApp has several new features in the pipeline, and it's not necessary that all tested features must make their way to the users.

Recently, the beta users reported another useful feature dubbed as "Predicted Upload," which sends the photo to the server right after the user selects it to share. This makes sharing happen in real-time without even a micro-second delay.

Some users are also receiving group video calling, which allows up to four users connect with each other on a WhatsApp video call. These features are slowly rolled out to users, so it is possible there might be a delay in getting them depending on the platform and geographical location of the user.