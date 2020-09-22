A mysterious video uploaded to YouTube by a user named Offin is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video, apparently shot from an unknown location in Russia shows a disc-shaped UFO hovering in the skies in broad daylight.

Classic disc-shaped UFO in Russian skies

In the video's description, Offin revealed that he could capture only ten seconds of the video, as his phone's memory was not sufficient enough to capture the complete event.

"I went out to the balcony and looked closely, oh I immediately picked up my phone and tried to record it. But to my regret, the memory on the phone was not enough and the video was immediately interrupted, but the memory of the phone was empty earlier," said Offin, as translated from Russian.

Conspiracy theorist suggests the alien presence

As the video went viral, it grabbed the eyeballs of self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring, as always, outlandishly assured that the disc-shaped UFO in the skies could be indicating alien presence on earth.

According to Waring, people will start seeing more UFOs in the coming days, as people have started coming out of their houses as countries have slowly started lifting the lockdown measures.

"The object does appear to be a classic 1950s style alien disk. With sightings on the rise I'm sure the governments of the world will require lockdowns more and more to keep the public from seeing these UFOs," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Interestingly, the new UFO sighting has been reported just a few days after another mysterious flying vessel was spotted by thousands of people in New Jersey. However, later it was revealed that the UFO appeared in the skies was a Good Year blimp.