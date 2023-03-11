New storm hits California with heavy rain, flood warnings

A new storm is currently lashing much of western California , bringing significant rainfall amid flood warnings.

The winter storm will produce copious amounts of heavy snow to the high terrain of northern and central California and significant rainfall and flood threats across much of the state, as well as into far western Nevada, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) late Friday.

The NWS warned of possible "significant road/urban and small stream flooding", reports Xinhua news agency.

Rainfall totals are adding up to about 10 inches in several counties in Southern California, which are put under flash flood warnings, according to NWS Los Angeles.

The atmospheric river is easily visible on satellite, extending out just south of Hawaii.

Rain will increase as the main moisture plume moves south into Southern California, according to the forecast.

"Flash flooding is occurring and is expected to worsen. Avoid travel and flooded roadways," NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

The NWS warned the public to protect their property from flooding, adding that drivers should never try to cross flooded roads.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday proclaimed a state of emergency in 21 counties, activating the California National Guard and other state agencies to respond to storm-related emergencies.

"California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state," Newsom said.

"In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders."

