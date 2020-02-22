Disney sure isn't ready to let Star Wars go just yet. Apparently, multiple outlets have reported that a new Star Wars movie is in development, with Sleight writer-director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage writer Matt Owens attached. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Star Wars has been struggling at the box-office of late, the latest movies failed to capture the interest of fans the way the original trilogy had. Arguably, even the prequel trilogy has a better standing than the current crop of movies.

The franchise howeveer gained a second wind with the success of The Mandalorian. The series managed to breathe life into Star Wars for now, with Baby Yoda becoming quite popular on the internet and with fans.

Should Dillard end up directing, he would be the first black filmmaker to helm a Star Wars project. The film is reportedly in the very early stages of development and no details have been revealed as of yet. And it doesn't look like fans are waiting with bated breath for the latest in Star Wars films.

However, the potential film is in very early stages, and all further details — story, characters, even whether it would be released theatrically or on streaming service Disney+ — are unclear at present.

The Star Wars franchise seems to be in a mess right now with Disney delaying the Ewan McGregor led Obi Wan Kenobi series. The Kevin Feige led Star Wars film is also reportedly in the early stages of development. The only concrete date we have is that of season 2 of The Mandalorian, the series will arrive in October.