Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the culmination of the Skywalker saga, and though it left much to be desired, it did the best it could to deliver a satisfying ending to an iconic story arc.

However, did Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker completely copy a major moment from the ending of Game of Thrones? Okay, so this tenuous connection needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. And also, major Star Wars spoilers ahead.

Apparently, one of the most controversial moments from the Season 8 finale of the HBO show was mirrored in the very last scene of The Rise of Skywalker. You could almost say the two pop culture phenomenons were twinned. Yup, it's all about the twins.

The tangled stories of the Lannister and Skywalker siblings both symbolically ended in the same way at the grand conclusions of their respective sagas.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends with both Luke and Leia having passed over into the Force. Rey travels to Tatooine and buries their two lightsabers wrapped up together in the sand next to the Lars homestead. It's meant to be a moving and symbolic completion of a story that started with the baby twins being torn apart.

It also completely mirrors exactly what Game of Thrones did for Jaime and Cersei as they died. Game of Thrones thought it was very clever burying the Lannister twins in the rubble.

Star Wars 9 writer Chris Terrio just revealed why he and JJ Abrams decided to end Rise of Skywalker in such a similar way. Terrio told Indiewire: "We very deliberately in the script described the wrapping of the sabers, as 'like you were wrapping infants....."That's the thing that you see at the of the third movie, where the two infants are wrapped, and one is sent to Tatooine to be a farmer, and one is sent to Alderaan to be a princess.

We have to say, that isn't much of a connection to both stories, but it could be interpreted as such. Either way a connection between two underwhelming conclusions to massively popular fan-favourite stories isn't exactly something one would care about. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did not perform as well as expected. The Star Wars franchise has been struggling on the big screen. However, on the small one, it looks like The Mandalorian and baby Yoda have given the ailing franchise a new lease on life. As for Game of Thrones, fans just seem to want to forget the final season.