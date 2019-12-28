The first season of The Mandalorian has concluded and Jon Favreau is already busy dropping details about season 2. Apparently, the showrunner basically announced the pickup of the Disney+ series. While Favreau and director Dave Filoni have been at work on the second season for a while, this marks the first time it has been made official.

Second, Favreau said the show will return in fall 2020, which is good news — plenty of ambitious cable or streaming dramas take more than a year to return nowadays, and given the series debuted in November, it wasn't clear if the Star Wars live-action series would take more than a year to come back.

And finally, Favreau teased the return of a creature first glimpsed in Return of the Jedi, the green pig-like Gamorrean, which served as guards of Jabba's palace. The Mandalorian was a surprise hit for the ailing franchise that has been struggling on the big screen. The latest installment of the space opera, The Rise of Skywalker had a lukewarm reception compared to the heyday of Star Wars. Each installment of the new trilogy has been providing diminishing returns.

The backlash to the Last Jedi was such that Disney suffered a box office bomb with Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, Jon Favreau seems to have given Star Wars a lifeline with The Mandalorian and the fan favourite baby Yoda.

Previously, Favreau told EW he plans to direct at least one episode of season 2 as well. During season 1, the director was still working on The Lion King and wasn't able to get behind the camera on the show. The details of season 2 were gathered from the following tweet: