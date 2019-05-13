If you are a fan of Pokémon, then you have certainly watched Pokémon Detective Pikachu or you will be planning to book a ticket for the latest realised movie based on Pokémon. But a recent tweet from Takashi Mochizuki can make you more delirious about Pokémon.

The tweet points to an excerpt from a DeNa – the Japanese mobile game developer – financial briefing, which clearly states the publisher has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to release a smartphone game based on the Pokémon license.

DeNa also hints that the Pokémon based game is scheduled to be released by the end of its current fiscal year - that's March 2020. Apart from this, no other information has been revealed in the briefing, and it is mentioned to be announced later.

There are several genres that could be explored through the Pokémon license and DeNa is expected to plan the game in similar ways. In the past, DeNa has partnered with Nintendo on other mobile games such as Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and upcoming Mario Kart Tour.

Previously, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company had launched Pokémon Go, which got silly success. Now both the firms are expected to release Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch for this year.

There are loads of Pokémon apps and games on iOS and Android. But it remains to be seen how this upcoming Pokémon game stands out.