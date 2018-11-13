Ryan Reynolds brings his signature charm to Detective Pikachu, the first-ever live action Pokemon movie. Directed by Rob Letterman, whose last outing was Goosebumps, the trailer promises a breezy funny entertainment.

Justice Smith from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stars alongside Reynolds. The trailer shows that he has a gift that no one else seems to possess, the ability to speak with Pikachu, specifically the one that shows up in his room. He plays Tim, a young man who has all but given up on his dream—to become a Pokemon trainer. He seems to have resigned his life to a desk job trying hard to get out of his father's shadow, a legendary police officer named Harry Goodman, who has been missing for a while now.

The premise of the movie has a future world where humans and Pokemon live in harmony, side by side, much like the animals of Zootpia. They, however, seem to hold on to their Pokemon characteristics, especially in the way they speak, just repeating their name over and over. Reynolds' Pikachu, however, is able to speak freely with Tim, who then reluctantly teams up with the cuddly creature going in search of his father.

Joining Reynolds and Smith in the cast is Ken Watanabe, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Rita Ora, and Suki Waterhouse.

"I have all the original generation Pokemon cards, so does my sister," said Smith, who says he is a big fan of the mega-franchise which spans 22 years and has a number of animated series, movies, games, and even books.

"We used to play the card game all the time even though we didn't know the rules," he said to The Hollywood Reporter. "We would make up our own rules based off what we knew about the video game and the TV show."

Produced by Warner Bros. Detective Pikachu opens on May 10, 2019.

Reactions to the trailer have been somewhat positive. Most fans seem to be amused by the film, pointing out that Reynolds sounds like Deadpool dressed as Pikachu. It is, however, unlikely that the film will have the Merc with a Mouth's sense of humour, or affinity to wonton violence.

"2 things I thought I would never want 1 a live action Pokemon movie 2 Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu," writes user Johnny Roque.

Hulsesmash II writes: "I've never seen something look so amazing but look so bad."

John Paul Soriano says: "WTF is this??? Ryan Reynolds is not a Pikachu. No one is Pikachu. Pikachu doesn't talk. Pikachu is not a detective. This is a disgrace to Pokemons legacy... I'm getting us tickets though...."