Popular Chinese phone-maker OnePlus just dropped a new teaser on social media hinting at the upcoming launch of a new smartphone next week.

As per the official OnePlus teaser on the official YouTube channel, the company is slated to announce a new OnePlus 6 colour variant on July 2 and going by the crimson theme of the short video teaser, it is most likely to be the red.

It can be noted that the company had offered the predecessor OnePlus 5T in Lava Red during Valentine's Day weekend earlier this year. According to the company, OnePlus 5T Lava Red was unique compared to other colour variants, as it underwent additional procedures to get its bright crimson colour.

Manufacturing the phone in the signature red hue needs a specific combination of temperature, consistency and baking time with less than 0.01 percent variation. Additionally, it requires two anodic oxidation processes, using double blasting and an AF coating, to ensure the texture and feel.

We believe the new OnePlus 6 might also come in Lava Red colour undergoing similar treatment and like the previous time, it is likely to cost the same as the generic models. Considering different RAM+Storage configuration available in the market, it will cost anywhere between Rs 34,999 and Rs 43,999.

With the announcement, OnePlus 6 will be offered in five colours—Mirror black, Midnight black, Silk white, Marvel Avengers edition with smoothly textured shell, and now the new Red.

However, the design language and the internal hardware will remain the same as other OnePlus 6 variants.

OnePlus 6 flaunts a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with facial recognition unlock capability.

On the rear, OnePlus 6 sports a glass cover on top of the metallic shell with a special coating on top to sustain accidental water splashes and also the mild rains.

The phone features rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below for easy access to unlock screen, and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

Check out the teaser for OnePlus 6 Red:

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 39,999

Silk White -8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Midnight Black—8GB RAM+256GB: Rs 43,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus.