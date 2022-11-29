Alia Bhatt was spotted at her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday last night. This was the second time the actress was spotted ever since she gave birth to her baby girl earlier this month. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their little ray of sunshine on November 6. Alia has remained less active on social media ever since she took on the mommy duties.

Netizens in awe

The Darlings actress was spotted at her sister's birthday wearing a black top and baggy denims. She completed the look with a cool blazer, bun and golden hoops. However, it was the new mommy glow on her face that left the netizens gushing.

"She is glowing," wrote one user. "Can't take my eyes off her," wrote another user. "She is the cutest mama," commented a netizen. "So gorgeous," wrote another netizen.

Meaning of Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have named their baby girl - Raha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to social media to explain the meaning behind her name. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings. Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss," Bhatt wrote.

"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," she further added.