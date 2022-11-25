Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 and ever since then, fans have been eager to know what the name of their baby girl is. Not only this, the fans have also urged the new mommy to share a glimpse of the little bundle of joy as well.

Alia Bhatt reveals daughter's name

Finally, on Thursday, November 24, Alia and Ranbir finally revealed the name of their baby girl. Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared that their daughter has been named Raha. Captioning the picture, the 'Darlings' actress wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meaningsâ€¦ Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. (sic)".

She also added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.(sic)". The couple was never keen to follow the trend and keep their baby's name with an amalgamation of their names.

With this, we can surely say that baby names among new Bollywood parents are getting more creative day by day that often leads to the cause of curiosity for the fans, Here's a list of Bollywood couples who have picked unique names for their babies. Have a look.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby daughter on November 11 and they named her Devi. Announcing her name, 'Devi Basu Singh Grover', Bipasha and Karan had shared a joint note saying, "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby son in August and the couple named him Vayu. The actress took to her social media handle to explain why the couple chose the name, Vayu, for their son. In a detailed social media post, the 37-year-old shared that 'Vayu' is one of the 'panch tattvas' (five elements that nature is made up of) in Hindu scriptures.

Known as the lord of wind, Kapoor said that her son's name is the 'deity of breath', and the 'spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav'. She further said that Prana Vayu, also known as the breath of vitality and the wind of life, is a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. "All the deities of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful," the new mother wrote.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter in January this year via surrogacy and the couple named her Malti Marie. Though it is still not clear why the couple went with the name Malti (although this could have a connection with Priyanka's mother's name), the Sanksrit origin of the word means 'small fragrant flower' or 'moonlight'.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby daughter in January 2021 and they named her Vamika. The name has been derived from her parents' names — the first letter 'V' has been taken from father Virat's name, and the last two letters 'ka' derived from her mother's name Anushka. The name 'Vamika' is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zayn. Though for their daughter, the couple named her by mixing both their name initials Mira-Shahid, they didn't do the same with Zain. In arabic, Zain means beauty.