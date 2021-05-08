Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who has been an avid social media star ever since her marriage with the actor, keeps sharing mushy pictures of her married life with her fans and followers. However, on Saturday, Mira posted a glimpse of how messy the 'Kabir Singh' star is at home.

Sharing a hilarious Instagram story, featuring a pair of shoes and socks lying around on the carpet in a room, the star wife questioned, "Are all men like this?". Though she did not reveal that the scattered pair of shoes and socks belong to her husband, the netizens have already presumed that those have to be Shahid Kapoor's. We really wonder what the 'Udta Punjab' actor has to say about his wife's social media post.

Take a look at her Instagram story here:

Mira frequently shares pictures of the family, including herself, her husband and their kids. Last week, Mira had shared a picture of a letter written by her daughter Misha for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. The letter read, "Dear Dadi, Missing you Call when you are free. Love Misha".

Recently, she posted a throwback picture of herself, including her sisters Priya Rajput and Noorjehan Rajput from her childhood days. The picture that showed Mira flashing a cute smile in the frame was captioned, "Memories give us shelter in the fog of the uncertain future #sisterhood."

On the work front

Shahid Kapoor married Mira in 2015 and the couple has two children, Misha (4) and Zain (2). Talking about Shahid Kapoor, on the work front the actor has completed shooting for his next project, 'Jersey'. The film is a remake of a Telegu sports drama with the same title. According to reports, Shahid is all set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.