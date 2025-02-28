Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for portraying Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, welcomed her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, on December 18, 2024. The couple recently announced their baby boy's name.

Taking to social media, Devoleena and Shanawaz shared that they have named their son Joy.

In the caption, Devoleena wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares adorable video with son Joy; netizens comment on newborn's complexion, irks fans

Since the announcement of her baby's arrival, Devoleena, an avid social media user, has been sharing adorable and candid pictures of her son and husband.

On Thursday, she once again took to social media and shared a heartwarming video of herself playing with her baby boy. In the clip, newborn Joy is seen lying on the bed while Devoleena talks to him in a baby voice. The little one playfully reacts, making for a delightful moment. The video also captures the adorable sounds of her son.

Although Devoleena has blurred her baby's face, glimpses of his tiny hands and legs are visible. In the video, she is seen playing with Joy while her husband, Shanawaz, records the special moment.

Sharing the video, Devoleena captioned it: "Our world, our mischievous little boy."

The heartwarming clip beautifully showcases the mother-son bond and Devoleena's playtime with her newborn. However, some netizens stooped to a new low by making racist remarks about the baby's complexion.

Despite the negativity, Devoleena continues to share glimpses of her motherhood journey, occasionally covering her baby's face with an emoji.

Devoleena started her motherhood journey in December 2024

On December 18, 2024, Devoleena announced the arrival of their baby boy through a lovely post on social media. Announcing the same on social media, the actress shared an adorable post that read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024. elated parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz." The caption of the post read, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18.12.2024."

Work Front

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in the iconic television series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Devoleena later returned to the Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy in Bigg Boss 14 and entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Despite her strong presence in three consecutive seasons, she was unable to win any of them.