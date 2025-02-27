On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva and sought divine blessings for the well-being of their families and loved ones. Apart from commoners, several Bollywood celebrities also immersed themselves in divine devotion as they visited Shiva temples and prayed on this sacred day.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Sadhus mob Ameesha Patel for selfies at Shiv Mandir; Rani Mukerji, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty attend Puja at Anil Kapoor's House

Ameesha Patel sought blessings at a Lord Shiva temple in Juhu, Mumbai. She opted for a pink co-ord set, beautifully adorned with intricate embroidery. During her visit, the actor was mobbed by fans and sadhus around the temple.

A video circulating on Instagram shows Ameesha making her way through the crowd and entering the temple. In the clip, a sadhu was seen attempting to take a selfie with the actor. However, a security guard stepped in to ensure her smooth entry and exit. Before leaving, Ameesha Patel thanked the security personnel for their prompt action.

Ameesha also took to social media to share a picture of herself praying at the temple. In the image, she is seen sitting in front of a sacred Shivlinga, offering prayers alongside other devotees. In the caption, she wrote, "Har Har Mahadev."

Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, visited the Shiv Mandir in Juhu. She walked barefoot from her car to the temple and greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile. Palak looked stunning in a blue suit.

Apart from celebrities performing puja at temples and their homes, Anil Kapoor and his family hosted a special puja at their residence. The event was attended by Rani Mukerji, Urmila Matondkar, Padmini Kolhapure, and Shilpa Shetty.

Several videos have gone viral, showing Urmila Matondkar entering and exiting Anil Kapoor's house after the puja. Dressed in a traditional white outfit, Urmila looked radiant. Shilpa Shetty, who opted for a pink churidar-kurta with a matching dupatta, was seen carrying a puja thali. She greeted the paparazzi and wished them "Happy Maha Shivratri."

Rani Mukerji was also spotted entering Anil Kapoor's house. Dressed in white, she radiated charm and positivity. She was later papped inside her car while exiting.

About Shiv ratri

Meanwhile, Maha Shivratri, one of India's most revered and significant festivals honouring the grace of Lord Shiva, falls on the darkest night of the year. The festival coincides with planetary alignments that create a powerful natural surge of energy in the human system. It is believed that staying awake and maintaining an upright posture throughout the night brings immense physical and spiritual benefits.

The Isha Foundation's Maha Shivratri celebrations, led by Sadhguru, are among the most anticipated spiritual events worldwide. The event was held on February 26, 2025, from 6 PM to 6 AM IST at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The celebrations were streamed live on Sadhguru's YouTube channel.