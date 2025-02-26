The auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated today, February 26, worldwide. Devotees across the globe are observing fasts and offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Several actors have taken to social media to extend their wishes to fans on this sacred occasion. Many celebrities have also visited Lord Shiva's temples to seek blessings. Stars like Palak Tiwari, Ekta Kapoor, Isha Malviya, and Ameesha Patel, among others, have shared their greetings.

Actors such as Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemmu, Shilpa Shetty, and Shamita Shetty also took to social media to extend Maha Shivratri wishes.

Mohit Raina wishes Happy Maha Shivratri; fans are reminded of his iconic divine role as shiva in Devon ke dev Mahadev

Among the many heartfelt messages, TV actor Mohit Raina, who rose to fame for his iconic portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, also shared his Shivratri greetings with fans and followers.

On this special occasion, Mohit Raina posted pictures of himself performing a puja at home. He shared a glimpse of his beautifully decorated home temple, adorned with flowers and a framed image of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva.

In another picture, the actor was seen clicking a candid selfie, smiling ear to ear. He captioned the post, "Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone. Love, peace, wisdom, and joy are what we should aim for. Har Har Mahadev!"

As soon as Mohit Raina shared the pictures, netizens were reminded of his portrayal of Mahadev.

One user commented, "Happy Maha Shivratri! Whenever we think of Mahadev, we see you."

Another fan wrote, "Finally, Mahadev has posted on Maha Shivratri!"

A third admirer expressed, "You didn't just play Mahadev—you made us feel His presence. Your grace and devotion brought divinity to life. Forever our Mahadev!"

Mohit started his career on television joruney with a supporting role in Bhabhi (2005). The actor later starred in multiple TV shows but his claim to fame was his role as Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The show successfully ran for three years, from 2011 to 2014. It is been more than 10 years since he played Mahadev. However, he is still remembered for his iconic role.

Meanwhile, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev is streaming on Jio Hotstar.