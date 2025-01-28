Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for portraying Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, welcomed her first child with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh on December 18, 2024. On Monday evening, the couple announced the name of their baby boy.

Devoleena names her son Joy

Taking to social media, Devoleena shared a beautiful family picture featuring her husband Shanawaz and herself cradling their little one in her arms. The photo also captured a heartwarming moment with their pet dog, Angel. Alongside the picture, the couple revealed the name of their newborn.

In the caption, Devoleena wrote, "Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!"

As soon as Devoleena revealed the name of her newborn, fans and friends from the entertainment industry showered the family with blessings and warm wishes for their bundle of joy.

Devoleena also gave fans a glimpse of her baby boy but covered his face with an emoji.

On December 18, 2024, Devoleena announced the arrival of their baby boy through a lovely post on social media. Announcing the same on social media, the actress shared an adorable post that read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024. elated parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz." The caption of the post read, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18.12.2024."

Apart from being part of the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Devoleena later returned to the Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy in Bigg Boss 14 and entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Despite her strong presence in three consecutive seasons, she was unable to win any of them.

Devoleena was last seen essaying the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the television show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.