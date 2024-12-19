Congratulations are in order as popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on December 18.

The actress, along with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh, took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their fans. In an adorable post, the couple wrote: "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy, 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena and Shanawaz." The caption further read: "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here, 18.12.2024."

As soon as Devoleena shared the announcement on social media, fans and friends from the entertainment industry showered blessings on the newborn. Celebrities like Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, and Kajal Pisal extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple.

Actor Supriya Shukla commented, "Congratulations to both of you... N love to the little one."

Jayati Bhatia added a heartfelt note in Bengali, saying, "Onek Aashirbaad o Ador" (Lots of blessings and love).

Several fan pages also penned lengthy messages, saying, "That one tiny baby can bring so much joy and love into your life is truly remarkable. We hope and pray for happiness and health for you and your newest member."

Take a look

In August, Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed her pregnancy through an Instagram post and has since been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in the iconic television series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. Devoleena later returned to the Bigg Boss house as Eijaz Khan's proxy in Bigg Boss 14 and entered as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Despite her strong presence in three consecutive seasons, she was unable to win any of them.