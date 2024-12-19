Former actor Sana Khan, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 6, shocked fans when she announced that she would leave showbiz to dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the will of her creator.

The actor quit her acting career before marrying Anas in November 2020. Sana married Anas Saiyad and was blessed with a son in July last year. However earlier this month, Sana announced her second pregnancy.

Despite stepping away from acting, Sana never shies away from speaking her heart and mind and often talks about parenting, motherhood, and how her life has changed post-marriage. Recently, Sana Khan faced ire from netizens as she spoke about pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum depression.

Sana Khan called out for tone-deaf statement

In the vlog Sana who is all set to embrace parenthood, offered advice to mothers on how to cope with depression.

Sana urged mothers not to delve deeper into postpartum depression, claiming that constantly thinking about it might not lead to any solution.

Sharing her personal experience, she said "I hope mothers don't have to deal with postpartum depression. But if someone is battling it, don't think too much about it. Let it go because, in the end, it affects your mental health."

She also spoke about her lifestyle changes and empathised that, "It's difficult, and there are lifestyle changes, and suddenly there's a new person next to you who wakes up crying. Your sleep cycle changes. I experienced this as well."

Sana also spoke about loneliness post-birth of your child, "I remember feeling so tired that I would dose off while feeding the baby. This is very normal. A person can feel lonely even if surrounded by 100 people at home. I've been through it. But when you keep telling yourself that you're depressed, somewhere you'll start to believe it. Try to overcome it; focus on improving your spirituality," she added.

As soon as the video went viral the former actor was criticised for her tone-deaf remark on depression.

A user said, How stupid is she? At this point, she says these absurd things just for attention. People need to stop giving her the clout she wants."

Another user commented, "Why does she or any random celebrity feel the need to talk about mental health when they aren't professionals? Who asked for her opinion?"

The third one mentioned, " This is so tone-deaf! It's like telling someone with a broken leg to just walk it off."

The next one mentioned, "I've been battling depression for over a decade. Repeating to myself, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' didn't help me recover. Educate yourself or stop talking about things you don't understand."

In the same podcast, Sana also spoke about her love for kids and shared that she wants to have more kids. In jest, she exclaimed that her husband takes utmost care of her during pregnancy and wants 10=12 kids.

Sana revealed that Anas fainted while she was delivering their first son. She further expressed her wish to expand her family. "Of course, I would love to have more kids — five kids, ten kids. Pehle ke zamane me toh log 12-12 bachche kar lete the (In earlier times, people used to have 12 children)."

Netizens call Sana Khan 'stupid' after former Bigg Boss star shared she wants 10-12 kids.

One user shared, "Easy for you to say with the nanny and all the servants working around you to take care of the baby and do all the house chores that the depression that women after giving birth go through is not real".

Taking to Instagram Sana and Anas in a joint post revealed that they are all set to welcome their second child.

The clip shared by the duo shows a young boy was seen sitting on the floor as a baby stood in front of him. The words read, "With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdulillah! A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother! Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas (prayers). May Allah make it easy on us."