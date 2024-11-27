Former actor Sana Khan quit showbiz as she wanted to dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the will of her creator. The actor married Anas Saiyad and was blessed with a son. Last week Sana announced her second pregnancy. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the duo shared a joint post revealing the happy news to their fans and followers

In the post, a young boy was seen sitting on the floor as a baby stood in front of him. The words read, "With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. Alhamdulillah! A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother! Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your duas (prayers). May Allah make it easy on us."

Sana Khan flaunts baby bump; walks hand-in-hand with husband Anas Saiyad

Sana made her first public appearance, after announcing her pregnancy. On Monday she was seen at an event with her husband. The former actor flaunted her baby bump. Sana opted for a cream silk hijab and greeted the media with gratitude as she posed with her husband Anas Saiyad.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Sana's recent appearance.

Netizens argued that Sana has applied a lot of makeup and is posing for the media. One section of netizens mentioned that if she had quit showbiz, she would not be seen in the media or giving interviews.

A user wrote, "She left Industry way before still hungry for getting papped."

About Sana's family

Sana and Anas welcomed a baby boy on July 5, 2023. On Instagram, Sana announced the birth of her child. She captioned the video, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey."

Work Front

Sana is best known for appearing in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. She quit her acting career before marrying Anas in November 2020.