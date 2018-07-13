It's been a pretty long time since Apple refreshed the MacBook series and now we finally have a new iteration with a powerful processor and several value-added features.

The new line of MacBook Pro series comes in 13-inch and 15-inch models as well as sub-variants with Touch Bar support. More importantly, the new and improved MacBook Pro boasts a configurable higher storage and RAM capacities.

The new MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar also come with Apple T2 chip, a first in the series. Previously, it was available only on powerful iMac Pros. With the Apple T2 chip, MacBook Pro will now be able to deliver enhanced system security with support for secure boot and on-the-fly-encrypted storage, and also brings "Hey Siri" digital assistant support to the MacBook series for the first time.

Apple's new MacBook Pro series variants are mean machines, fully equipped to cater to heavy PC users including professional software engineers, video editors, graphics engineers. The new 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with 8th-generation 6-core Intel Core processors for up to 70 percent faster performance compared to previous editions.

With the option to add up to 4 TB SSD storage and 32GB RAM on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, users can run more apps simultaneously or load larger files into memory.

The smaller 13-inch models are not far behind either. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors, which is said to be twice as fast its predecessor. It can configure up to 2TB SSD storage and 16GB RAM.

Both the models are slated to receive Mojave macOS update in September, which will further enhance the user experience. It is coming with a new Dark Mode, that transforms the desktop with a new interface that puts the focus on user content. This will further enhance viewing experience on the MacBook Pro, which also features new Retina Display ( 500 nits of brightness) and supports the P3 wide colour gamut.

With True Tone technology, the display and Touch Bar deliver a more natural viewing experience for design and editing workflows. Everyday tasks like browsing the web and writing emails too will be a delightful experience.

The upcoming Majoave macOS also comes with Stacks feature which organises cluttered desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups.

For the first time, popular iOS apps such as News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home, will be made available on the Mac for the first time with Mojave macOS. The new MacBook Pro also comes with a group calling support for FaceTime.

The Mac App Store gets a full redesign featuring rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.

New MacBook Pro India launch and price details:

The company has confirmed that new MacBook Pro—13-inch and 15-inch—models (with Touch Bar) will go on sale later this month with prices starting at Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,99,900, respectively.

Apple has also introduced new high-grade MacBook Pro leather sleeves. They will come in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue and, for the first time, Black. It is designed with high-quality leather and a soft microfibre lining for extra protection.

Key specifications of Apple MacBook Pro:

Models MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro 15-inch Display Model 1: 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560x1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of coloursSupported scaled resolutions: 1680x1050

1440x900

1024x640 500 nits brightnessWide colour (P3) Model 2: Same features in addition to Touch Bar integrated with Touch ID sensor and True Tone display 15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2880x1800 native resolution at 220 pixels per inch with support for millions of coloursSupported scaled resolutions: 1920x1200

1680x1050

1280x800

1024x640 500 nits brightnessWide colour (P3) True Tone technology [Note: All the 15-inch models come integrated Touch Bar] OS MacOS (Mojave coming this September 2018) MacOS (Mojave coming this September 2018) Processor Model 1:2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM Configurable to 2.5GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, with 64MB of eDRAM Model 2 with Touch Bar: 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 128MB of eDRAM Configurable to 2.7GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, with 128MB of eDRAM [Note: Models with Touch Bar come with Apple T2 chip that offers enhanced system security with support for secure boot and on-the-fly-encrypted storage, and also brings "Hey Siri" to the Mac for the first time.] Model 1:2.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 9MB shared L3 cache Configurable to 2.9GHz 6-core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with 12MB shared L3 cache Model 2: 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.3GHz, with 9MB shared L3 cache Configurable to 2.9GHz 6-core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with 12MB shared L3 cache [Note: Models with Touch Bar come with Apple T2 chip that offers enhanced system security with support for secure boot and on-the-fly-encrypted storage, and also brings "Hey Siri" to the Mac for the first time.] GPU Model 1: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 Model 2 with Touch Bar: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 Model 1: Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching Intel UHD Graphics 630 Configurable to Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory Model 2: Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching

Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM Both the models will come with 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memoryand configurable up to 16GB of memory 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 onboard memory + Configurable to 32GB of memory Storage Model 1: 1A: 128GB, configurable to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD

128GB, configurable to 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD 1B: 256GB SSD, configurable to 512GB or 1TB SSD Model 2: 2A: 256GB SSD+ Configurable to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD

256GB SSD+ Configurable to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD 2B: 512GB SSD + Configurable to 1TB or 2TB SSD Model 1: 256GB SSD + Configurable to 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB SSD

256GB SSD + Configurable to 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB SSD Model 2: 512GB SSD + Configurable to 1TB, 2TB or 4TB SSD Camera 720p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Battery Model 1: Built-in 54.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

Built-in 54.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Model 2 with Touch Bar: Built-in 58.0-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery Both have the same battery life and charger: Up to 10 hours wireless web Up to 10 hours iTunes movie playback Up to 30 days of standby time 61W USB-C Power Adapter Built-in 83.6-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery with 87W USB-C Power Adapter Up to 10 hours wireless web Up to 10 hours iTunes movie playback Up to 30 days of standby time Keypad Model 1: 78 (US) or 79 (ISO) keys including 12 function keys and four arrow keys Ambient light sensor Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures Model 2 with Touch Bar: 64 (US) or 65 (ISO) keys including four arrow keys Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID sensor Ambient light sensor Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures 64 (US) or 65 (ISO) keys including four arrow keys Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID sensor Ambient light sensor Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures Audio Stereo speakers with high dynamic range Two microphones 3.5mm headphone jack [Note: Model with Touch Bar will come with three microphones] Stereo speakers with high dynamic range Three microphones 3.5mm headphone jack Video Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colours and:One display with 5120x2880 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion coloursUp to two displays with 4096x2304 resolution at 60Hz at millions of coloursUp to two displays with 3840x2160 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion coloursThunderbolt 3 digital video outputNative DisplayPort output over USB-CVGA, HDMI and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately)[Both the models have the same video support] Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display at millions of colours and: Up to two displays with 5120x2880 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colours Up to four displays with 4096x2304 resolution at 60Hz at over a billion colours Thunderbolt 3 digital video output Native DisplayPort output over USB-C VGA, HDMI and Thunderbolt 2 output supported using adapters (sold separately) Wireless connectivity Model 1: 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and Bluetooth 4.2

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and Bluetooth 4.2 Model 2 with Touch Bar: 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Model 1:Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging DisplayPort Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) Model 2 with Touch Bar:Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging DisplayPort Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps) USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps)

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) Colour Silver/Space Grey Silver/Space Grey Price (starting at) Rs 149,900 Rs 199,900

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Apple.