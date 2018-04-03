It looks like now there is more clarity on the launch of the new Hyundai hatchback in India. Internally codenamed AH2, the new compact car of Hyundai is believed to be the new avatar of the company's famed Santro.

The South Korean carmaker is expected to launch the new Santro in India during the second half of 2018 around the festive season. Hyundai has been testing the Santro-like hatchback on different terrains in India and the model was also seen undergoing testing overseas. Now a new test mule of the model has been caught on camera, indicating that the model could be nearing its final stages of testing.

The latest prototype of the new Santro was seen with a lot of camouflage revealing nothing about its new design and key features. However, the images give an idea of the tall-boy stance of the model. The new Santro is also likely to stick to the tall-boy posture with wider and a larger glasshouse at the front and rear.

The new model is expected to offer roomier cabin and updated front and rear bumper. Fog lamps, reverse camera and LED tail lamps could also find in the feature-list of the new Santro. The hatchback is likely to come shod with 7-spoke steel rims. And is likely to include features like semi-digital display, driver-side airbag as standard, and a touch-screen infotainment system on the top-spec variant.

Coming to the engine bit of the model, the Santro could use the same 1086cc petrol mill of the i10. However, the company is expected to tweak it to suit the new emission norms. While a five-speed manual transmission is expected to do the transmission duties, rumors are also rife that AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) could also be offered.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will replace the i10 in the market and is expected to be slotted between the Eon and the Grand i10 and. Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be the main rivals of the Santro and is likely to be priced between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh.

