At a time when Amazon Prime Videos bought the rights for a web-series of The Lord of The Rings, Netflix acquired the rights for a web -series of Chronicles of Narnia, it was only a matter of time when one of the most popular books and film franchise Harry Potter would also be acquired by someone for a television or web series.

There have been rumours that a show about the wizarding world persisted for some time, and now they plan to make a film on it and finally moving ahead. Though no writers or talents have been hired for the project, the process to hire someone has started already. However, some reports have quoted executives denying any plans to produce Harry Potter series at the studios for streaming platforms.

In another news piece, the Hollywood Reporter stated that those executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television again. At a time when the entertainment industry is reviving novel sagas such as Series of Unfortunate Events, comics franchise such as Supergirl, Batwoman, the Harry Potter franchise has been a top priority as well.

The Harry Potter books and the films had been one of the most popular franchise collection in the late 90s and early 2000s which had continued till 2011. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint shot to worldwide fame post the announcement of them as the three leading cast. It was even reported that Daniel Radcliffe became the richest teenager in Britain, even richer than Prince Harry who was then a young teenager.

At present, out of the young cast of the Harry Potter franchise, Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe have remained in the profession prominently.

The writer of the book, JK Rowling too went on to become six times richer than the queen of England. Her rags to riches story had inspired millions of young girls from across the world. However, Rowling later lost most of the fanbase when she expressed her political opinions on Twitter.

She faced severe backlash in 2020 when in a series of tweets she wrote a lengthy essay on transgenders. Many thought of them to be anti-trans tweets. Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe who have collaborated with the author for Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter franchise (respectively) did not agree with her statement. However, the author did not react to their statements.

Eddie is still a cast member of the franchise and Radcliffe has experimented himself as an actor in various roles such as Kill Your Darlings, December Boys, and Jungle, to name a few.