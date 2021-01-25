Among many other projects, Eddie Redmayne is one of the actors who has been busy with the Fantastic Beasts franchise where he portrays the role of magizoologist, Newt Scamander. He embarked upon a series of magical happenings which take place even before Harry Potter was born.

The actor was recently seen in the Netflix film, Trial Of Chicago 7, but JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts is the project where he keeps coming back while managing other roles.

In an interview with Variety, Eddie Redmayne has said, "I can't tell you anything other than the fact that I think I've got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, England, that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water. But now obviously because of lockdown, and the film shut down, they're being shot in early December. And suddenly you find yourself swimming outdoors in British winter."

Fantastic Beasts

The third franchise of the Fantastic Beasts has not been an easy journey for him. The shooting schedule had been delayed due to the corona virus pandemic that had struck the globe. Warner Bros finally had to find a replacement for Johnny Depp, who had announced on his social media account that he had submitted his resignation after losing the legal battle against the British tabloid, which had called him a wife-beater. The actor has promised to continue the fight.

In 2015, Eddie Redmayne had won an Oscar for his performance in The Theory Of Everything. The year later he had been nominated again in the Best Actor category, however, in 2016, Leonardo Di Caprio had broken the jinx and finally won his much-deserved award.