Airbnb, an American online marketplace and hospitality service provider, has tagged New Delhi as the most hospitable city in the country in it's annual hospitality index released Thursday.

Maharashtra was rated as the most hospitable state winning the highest number of five-star reviews from guests.

New Delhi topped the list of the most hospitable cities in the country with close to 80 percent of reviewed trips in Delhi-NCR receiving a five-star rating. New Delhi is closely followed by Jaipur, Cochin, and India's financial capital Mumbai, reports news agency ANI.

After Maharashtra, according to the index, Goa, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala are the most hospitable states with the highest number of 5-star reviews from the guests over the years.

"Hospitality is something which is intrinsic to Indian culture. Cultural, gastronomical and geographical elements come together in each location to offer something unique to travelers. The people to people connection enabled by technology is what makes these destinations a treasure trove for experience seeking travelers who return home with amazing stories and fulfilling experiences on Airbnb," ANI quotes Airbnb India country manager, Amanpreet Bajaj as saying.

While New Delhi emerged as the most hospitable Indian city in the Airbnb index , it is interesting to note that the national capital was also featured at the 8th position in a list of 30 global short-term growth cities, published by property consultant firm James Lang Laselle (JLL) April first week. Hyderabad and Bengaluru secured top ranks in the 'short-term momentum ranking' in JLL's latest annual global report titled City Momentum Index (CMI) 2018.