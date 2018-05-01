Honda to launch new generation Amaze on May 16

Mini to launch new Countryman on May 3

Tata Motors to launch AMT version of the Nexon SUV

After a slow run in March due to the financial year ending, the Indian automobile industry saw an array of new launches in April. Ford brought its compact utility vehicle Freestyle while Mahindra & Mahindra gave a makeover to its popular SUV - XUV500.

On the premium front, BMW launched the new X3 SUV and Toyota announced prices of its new sedan - Yaris. Toyota will officially launch Yaris on May 18 while all the information for the prospective customers are out already and the sedan is open for bookings.

The month of May is also packed with car launches. Leading the pack will be Honda's compact sedan in the second generation avatar while Ferrari will launch another sports car in India.

We have compiled all the dope of car launches in May 2018 in India

Second generation Honda Amaze

Honda Cars India will launch new generation Amaze compact sedan May 16. Based on an all-new platform, the new Amaze is a radical departure in terms of design. The sedan gets more flat and edgy body panels in place of rounded units.

Honda will carry over with the current 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm. The mill will come mated to five-speed manual and interestingly the diesel engine will also get CVT gearbox options this time.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi India will launch the third generation of Outlander in India soon and bookings are already open. The Outlander is currently in the third generation and will be offered only with 2.4-litre, four-cylinder petrol mill mated to a six-speed CVT transmission with paddle shifters. The engine will develop 165bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 222Nm of torque at 4,100rpm. The SUV will be able to attain the 100kmph speed in 11.1 seconds as per Mitsubishi.

Outlander had received an update in 2015 in line with Mitsubishi's new design language. The large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield and gives a pronouncing stance for the SUV. Price of the new Outlander is expected to be nearly Rs 29 lakh.

New Mini Countryman

BMW's Mini brand will launch new the Countryman hatchback in India on May 3. The 2018 Mini Countryman will share its underpinnings with the BMW X1 and it will be locally assembled at the BMW facility in Chennai.

The new Countryman is expected to draw power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 189bhp. It comes with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225kmph. The diesel version will draw power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill belting out 188 bhp. The diesel variant will attain 0-100kmph in 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 220kmph. Both engines will come paired with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

Tata Nexon AMT

Tata Motors will launch Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped version of the Nexon Compact SUV in May. The Nexon AMT model will be limited to XZA+ variant in both petrol and diesel engine options. The new AMT transmission comes with manual mode option for more spirited drives. In addition, Tata Motors has also incorporated three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport.

Tata Motors will also introduce new Etna Orange body color with Sonic Silver roof with Nexon AMT.

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the performance version of the E-Class sedan, the E63 S in India on 4th May 2018. Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the most powerful E-Class ever built. It draws power from a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops 603 bhp of power and 850Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. The go-faster version of the E-Class can hit 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Mercedes-Benz India is expected to price the E63 S at Rs 1.30 crore.

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari launched 812 Superfast sports car in India at Rs 5.20 crore (ex-showroom) in March. The Italian carmaker will follow it up with another sports car, Portofino, in May. Named after an Italian Coastal town, the Portofino is the most powerful retractable hardtop convertible sportscar in the world.

Portofino is powered by a 3.8-litre V8 engine that develops 592 bhp and 760 Nm of peak torque. It will get from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and will have a top speed of 320kmph.