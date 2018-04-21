Home-grown Utility Vehicle (UV) maker Mahindra and Mahindra introduced the new facelifted version of its popular SUV, the XUV500, in India 7 years after it was launched in the country. The new Mahindra XUV500 has received significant updates in its new avatar on the exterior and more importantly the interior while the prices of the SUV are lower than the previous model.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift- Exterior

1) The new XUV500 retains the silhouette of the SUV. It now gets more prominent wider grille with chrome inserts, LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) and fog lamps with a refreshing new chrome bezel.

2) At the rear, the new XUV500 gets a new spoiler, reworked tailgate with spit tail-lamps ad chrome appliqué while the SUV runs on the larger 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift-Interior

3) The cabin of the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift looks upmarket and comes with a premium new tan and black theme comprising of new quilted tan leather seats, soft-touch leather dashboard and door trims and a new piano-black center console.

4) It features new Icy Blue lounge lighting, illuminated scuff plate, and aluminum pedals. There are no major updates on the overall layout of the cabin. However, with the new leather and color theme in place, the new XUV500 has gone a notch higher.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift-Engine

Mahindra

5) The new XUV500 continues to be powered by the same 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine. The mHawk155 engine in the new XUV500 comes with a higher power of 155 bhp and higher torque of 360 Nm. The lower-variants of the new XUV500 continue with the same 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque. The new XUV500 also gets 2.2-liter petrol mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift-Colors

6) Available in 5 diesel variants, including an optional pack--W5, W7, W9, W11 & W11 OPT, the new XUV500 comes in 7 colors including the two new shades– New Crimson Red, New Mystic Copper, Pearl White, Volcano Black, Moondust Silver, Opulent Purple and Lake Side Brown.

Mahindra

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift-Price

7) The flagship Mahindra XUV500 comes with a price tag starting at Rs 12.32 lakh. The SUV is now cheaper by Rs 30,000. The top-end of the model is priced at Rs 17.88 lakh.