Mahindra launched new XUV500

Popular UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra launched the new XUV500 facelift in India with the new design, plush interiors along with higher power and torque. Starting at a new price of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the new XUV500 is about Rs 30,000 cheaper than the outgoing model.

The new Mahindra XUV500 comes with new wider grille along with chrome inserts, fog lamps featuring a refreshing new chrome bezel, an all-new tailgate with spit tail-lamps and a new spoiler. The new LED DRLs and larger 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the sportiness of the model. The interiors of the new XUV500 are upmarket with a premium tan and black theme quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather dashboard, door trims and a new piano-black center console.

2018 Mahindra XUV500
2018 Mahindra XUV500 is priced at Rs 12.36 lakh.PR Handout

"The XUV500 was the creator of the premium SUV segment in the Rs 12 to 18 lakh price range in India and continues to be the frontrunner in the segment when it comes to setting new trends and pushing boundaries. Today, with the launch of The Plush New XUV500, we have strengthened its value proposition further by creating new benchmarks in luxury and styling. It has been designed to meet the customer's rising aspirations for more premium and luxurious offerings," said Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

  • 2018 Mahindra XUV500, 2018 Mahindra XUV500 India
    2018 Mahindra XUV500 gets new design, plush, interiors and higher power and torque.Mahindra
  • 2018 Mahindra XUV500
    The new XUV500 continue to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.Mahindra

The new XUV500 continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but with a higher power and torque output. The engine now develops 155 hp at 3,750 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800 rpm. It will also be offered in the G9 petrol AT variant, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

On the safety front, Mahindra SUV features six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control and disc brakes on all wheels. In addition, the XUV500 also offers Emergency Calling feature in the vehicle.

  • 2018 Mahindra XUV500
    Mahindra SUV features six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Rollover mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control.Mahindra
  • 2018 Mahindra XUV500
    2018 Mahindra XUV500Mahindra

Available in 5 diesel variants, including an optional pack, namely W5, W7, W9, W11 & W11 OPT, the new XUV500 comes in seven exterior colors – New Crimson Red, New Mystic Copper, Pearl White, Volcano Black, Moondust Silver, Opulent Purple and Lake Side Brown.

The new Mahindra XUV500 is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company and is ready for immediate delivery.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift—key features

Exteriors Interiors Hi-tech features  
  • New front grille with chrome inserts
  • Newly redesigned tailgate with split tail-lamps
  • Sporty 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • New Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
  • Fog lamps with new chrome bezel
  • New chrome cladding on the door sill
  • New dual color ski-racks
  • New quilted tan leather seats
  • New black and tan interiors
  • New soft-touch leather dashboard & door trims
  • New piano black center console
  • New silver inserts
  • Icy Blue Lounge Lighting
  • Illuminated Scuff Plates
  • Sporty aluminum pedals
  • Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch
  • 6-way Power-adjustable Driver's Seat
  • 7" Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS Navigation, USB Audio/Video/Picture Viewer, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, AUX
  • Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Assist
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)
  • Tire-Tronics (Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System)
  • Push Button Start / Stop
  • Smart Rain and Light Sensors
  • Cruise Control