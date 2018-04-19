Popular UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra launched the new XUV500 facelift in India with the new design, plush interiors along with higher power and torque. Starting at a new price of Rs 12.36 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the new XUV500 is about Rs 30,000 cheaper than the outgoing model.

The new Mahindra XUV500 comes with new wider grille along with chrome inserts, fog lamps featuring a refreshing new chrome bezel, an all-new tailgate with spit tail-lamps and a new spoiler. The new LED DRLs and larger 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the sportiness of the model. The interiors of the new XUV500 are upmarket with a premium tan and black theme quilted leather seats, soft-touch leather dashboard, door trims and a new piano-black center console.

"The XUV500 was the creator of the premium SUV segment in the Rs 12 to 18 lakh price range in India and continues to be the frontrunner in the segment when it comes to setting new trends and pushing boundaries. Today, with the launch of The Plush New XUV500, we have strengthened its value proposition further by creating new benchmarks in luxury and styling. It has been designed to meet the customer's rising aspirations for more premium and luxurious offerings," said Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

1 / 2



The new XUV500 continues to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but with a higher power and torque output. The engine now develops 155 hp at 3,750 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800 rpm. It will also be offered in the G9 petrol AT variant, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

On the safety front, Mahindra SUV features six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control and disc brakes on all wheels. In addition, the XUV500 also offers Emergency Calling feature in the vehicle.

1 / 2



Available in 5 diesel variants, including an optional pack, namely W5, W7, W9, W11 & W11 OPT, the new XUV500 comes in seven exterior colors – New Crimson Red, New Mystic Copper, Pearl White, Volcano Black, Moondust Silver, Opulent Purple and Lake Side Brown.

The new Mahindra XUV500 is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company and is ready for immediate delivery.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift—key features