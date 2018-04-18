Home-grown UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the new facelifted XUV500 in India Wednesday, April 18. The new Mahindra XUV500 has started arriving at the showrooms of the company and is also open for bookings.

Although Mahindra has not revealed the changes on the XUV500 facelift, the numerous spy shots of the SUV in the new avatar has given us a pretty clear view of the upcoming model. The new Mahindra XUV500 facelift is expected to see a host of changes including a more powerful diesel engine under the hood.

On the exterior front, the new Mahindra XUV500 shows chrome highlighted front grille flanked by new headlights with projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The fog lamps of the 2018 version placed below the headlamps get chrome strips running vertically while the split air damn of the SUV has also been placed adjacent to the grille. The 2018 XUV500 also gets changes at the rear and shows new taillamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish.

Inside the cabin, the new version of the SUV features tan leather upholstery while the steering wheel of the model gets a dual-tone finish. The new version of the SUV also gets upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls.

As far as the oily bit of the new XUV500 facelift is concerned, the SUV will continue to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but with a tweak in the engine. While the lower-variants of the new XUV500 will get the engine with the same 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque, the higher-spec XUV500 will come with a power of 155 hp at 3,750 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800 rpm. The new XUV500 will also continue to be in G9 petrol AT variant, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift will come in a total of six variants—5 diesel trims and 1 petrol, namely XUV500 W5, W7, W9, and W11. The new XUV500 is expected to be slightly premium than the outgoing model. Currently, the XUV500 is priced in the range of Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Mahindra XUV500 facelift India launch event will kick-start at 11.45 am. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the launch floor of the new SUV launch.