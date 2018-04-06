Mahindra XUV 500 facelift is expected to be launched in India soon. The spy images of the new XUV500 facelift from different parts of the country have been doing rounds on the web for some time now and adding to it are the latest set of images, showing intricate details of the model.

Mahindra and Mahindra, the home-grown UV maker have started dispatching the new 2018 XUV500 to its dealerships and launch of the model can be expected anytime now. As we have known already, the new version of the XUV500 is a thoroughly re-worked SUV from its exterior to the engine.

Mahindra XUV500 facelift--Exterior

From a visual standpoint, the new XUV500 shows new chrome highlighted front grille flanked by new headlights with projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The fog lamps of the 2018 version placed below the headlamps get chrome strips running vertically while the split air damn of the SUV has also been placed adjacent to the grille. The 2018 XUV500 also gets changes at the rear and shows new taillamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish.

Mahindra XUV500-Interiors

The cabin of the new XUV500 has undergone many changes. The new version of the SUV features tan leather upholstery while the steering wheel of the model gets a dual-tone finish. The new version of the SUV also gets upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls.

Mahindra XUV500-Engine

Coming to the engine bit, while the new XUV500 will continue to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, the mill will get a power boost. The lower-variants of the new XUV500 will get the engine with the same 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque. However, the higher-spec XUV500 will come with a power of 155 hp at 3,750 rpm and 360 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,800 rpm. The new XUV500 will also continue to be in G9 petrol AT variant, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV500-Variants and Features

2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift will come in a total of six variants—5 diesel trims and 1 petrol, namely XUV500 W5, W7, W9, and W11.

The new XUV500 W5 variant will get features like remote tailgate opening, black and grey interior with fabric upholstery, roof rails, dual exhaust, power windows, defogger, follow-me-home headlamps and folding second and third-row seats.

The W7 trim of the model will come with black and tan interior with fabric upholstery, chrome front grille inserts, steering-mounted audio controls with smart key and automatic climate control.

The mid-variant of the XUV500 facelift features piano black trim on center console, telescopic steering, reverse camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and infotainment system with BlueSense and Android Auto.

The top-end variant, the W11 gets dual-tone black/tan leather seats, chrome trim on the exterior, power driver's seat, puddle lamps, and camping lamp. The W11 with 155hp 2.2-litre diesel engine offers manual or auto gearboxes with AWD (all-wheel drive).

Source: AutocarIndia/RushLane/TeamBHP