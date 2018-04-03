Mahindra and Mahindra, the home-grown UV maker is set to launch the new facelifted version of its popular XUV500 in India this month. Ahead of its launch in the country, the interior of the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift has been completely revealed in new spy images, showing the changes made to the cabin of the SUV in the updated version.

The latest images of the new XUV500 facelift shows an all-black leather dashboard with chrome highlighted center console. The new version of the SUV features tan leather upholstery while the steering wheel of the model also gets the dual-tone finish. The new version of the SUV may also get upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls.

The exterior of the new Mahindra XUV500 was earlier revealed in the pictures. At the front, the new version of the model shows new chrome highlighted front grille flanked by new headlights with projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The fog lamps of the 2018 version placed below the headlamps get chrome strips running vertically while the split air damn of the SUV has also been placed adjacent to the grille. At the back of the new XUV500, the model gets new taillamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV500 in its facelifted version is expected to get the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that currently produces 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque but with a different tune. In the facelifted model, the engine is likely to churn out a power of 170 hp, a bump up of 40 hp and around 400 Nm torque. The XUV500 G9 petrol AT variant is also likely to be launched, which will get 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

To be pitted against Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur, the new 2018 Mahindra XUV500 facelift will see an increase in price from the current price tag of Rs 12.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: TeamBHP