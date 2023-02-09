Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra painted the town red with their bright red attires as they reached Delhi. The two twinned in red and looked nothing less than a dreamy couple in their coordinated outfits. While Kiara opted for a bright red salwar suit, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta, white pajama and an embroidered shawl.

The grand welcome

The couple distributed sweets to the paparazzi and also posed for them happily. Kiara was also seen flaunting her subtle mangalsutra, mehendi and sindoor. The new bahu was welcomed with dhol beats at Sid's home as the family shook a leg to the Punjabi music. Kiara and Sidharth were also seen dancing their hearts out to the dhol beats. The couple will soon fly down to Mumbai to throw a lavish wedding reception for the industry people.

Their dreamy wedding attires

The Shershaah couple won hearts by sharing some dreamy pictures of their wedding ceremony. The two looked ethereal and regal in their Manish Malhotra outfits. Wishes too started pouring in for the couple from all corners soon after. Kiara's wedding lehenga had some rare Zambian diamonds and also some swarovsky crystals embellished in it.

Karan Johar's emotional note

Sidharth's sherwani had a gold and ivory look that gave him a regal touch. "A they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever," Karan Johar wrote on social media while congratulating the couple.