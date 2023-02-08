Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures have taken over the internet! And so has the memes and jokes around it. While we can't stop gushing over their magical love story and the dreamy wedding pictures; these memes and jokes can't be overlooked either. Let's take a look at some of them.

Karan Johar talks about Sid - Kiara's love story

"I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family," KJo wrote.

"A they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever," he concluded.

preeti tum aise kaise kar sakti ho Kabir singh ke sath @shahidkapoor #justiceforkabirsingh pic.twitter.com/I0QatGyGCL — Ankit ࿗ (@aryanguy2) February 8, 2023

Bollywood sets such unrealistic wedding expectations, shaadi ke photos ussi din konsa photographer deta hai — Tauqir Khan❤️ (@Bombay_60_) February 7, 2023

Shahi Paneer

Paneer Pasanda

Paneer Lababdar

Paneer Kadhai pic.twitter.com/NVbT0iuEjc — ?????▫️ (@9e3k) February 7, 2023

Couple's first public appearance

Kiara and Sidharth made their first public appearance today as husband and wife. The two were spotted at the airport, reportedly leaving for Delhi. The duo looked stunning together and Kiara's bridal glow just could not be missed. The crowd and the paparazzi cheered for the two as they thanked everyone and made their way towards the airport.

We wish the couple a very happy married life ahead!