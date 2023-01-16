Popular dance and television actress Rakhi Sawant recently hit the headlines as photos of her second marriage with long-time beau Adil Khan surfaced online. However, Adil, who had earlier denied the marriage with Rakhi, called their Nikaah "fake." This left Rakhi crying inconsolably in front of media as she talked about her marital problems.

Rakhi Sawant devastated after Adil Durrani denies marriage

Bollywood's controversy queen called someone in front of the camerapersons, and was seen asking 'why has Adil not been accepting their marriage'. Later, Rakhi had also stated that since the court has confirmed her marriage with Adil, the latter can't deny accepting her as his wife.

In an interview with Zoom Tv, Rakhi had said that "If Adil doesn't accept me it's love jihad, if Adil accepts me it's love marriage. I will pray to Allah that he accepts me. I have legally wedded Adil following all the Nikaah ceremonies. Either Adil accepts me or I should die). And, it seems Rakhi's prayers have been accepted as Adil has finally accepted their marriage.

Adil accepts his wedding with Rakhi

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 16, Adil shared a happy picture from his wedding day while accepting Rakhi as his wife. The photo showed Rakhi wearing a pink floral garara while Adil was seen dressed casually. Specifying his reasons behind keeping mum about his marriage, Adil wrote, "So here's an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle few things, so I had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi) (sic)." Commenting on the picture, Rakhi wrote, Thanks jaan lots of love."

Amid all this confusion, Rakhi's lawyer had also accused Adil of cheating their client. Speaking to Telly Masala, she had said, "As far as I know, Adil cheated on Rakhi when she was inside Bigg Boss house. After which they had a conversation as Rakhi felt this is the right time to reveal that they are married." For the unversed, Rakhi was last seen on Bigg Boss Marathi that ended recently.