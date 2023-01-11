Popular dance and television actress Rakhi Sawant has hit the headlines yet again and this time it's about her second marriage. Yes, you read it right. Rakhi, who was rumoured to be dating Indian entrepreneur Adil Durrani, has reportedly got married to him in secret and successfully managed to hide it from the public.

Rakhi Sawant secretly marries Adil Durrani

Today, their first picture from the wedding has gone viral on social media making her fans wonder about the date of their marriage. The photos showed the actress wearing a white and pink colored sharara, while Adil wore a pair of denim jeans with a black shirt. Both of them can be seen wearing garlands around their necks as they got married to each other. Another photo, showed the two signing their marriage papers and the third photo highlighted their marriage certificate.

As soon as the photos were surfaced online, fans were taken aback because as per an exclusive quote given to Times Network, Adil had denied the news, saying that they are not married. This has created a confusion among the fans. However, some of the fans took to the comments section of the photos and congratulated the couple for their wedding.

Both, Rakhi and Adil have been quite vocal about their relationship in public and have expressed their love for each other every time they were snapped together. However, they had always dodged the question of marriage being on the cards.

Rakhi Sawant's first marriage

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Rakhi Sawant got married. Earlier, she had tied the knot with Ritesh Raj and had shared her wedding pictures on social media but did not show Ritesh's face.

Rakhi's husband Ritesh finally came in front of public when he participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 15. However, post Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi parted ways from Ritesh and also later accused him of fraud.