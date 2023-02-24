It has been a while since Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood called it quits but there seems to be a lot of bitterness left in the relationship. And with both the parties washing their dirty linen in public, there is very little left to be known about what could have gone wrong in the relationship. Divya Agarwal is now dating and engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

All about the khandaani jewellery

Varun and Divya parted ways when rumours of the couple all set to tie the knot were at its peak. Both Varun and Divya kept mum on what went behind the couple calling it quits. But, with time, the cryptic posts and digs the estranged couple has been engaged in has been drawing a lot of attention. As per a report in TOI, Varun's sister had alleged on social media that Divya had not returned their "khandaani" jewellery despite their breakup.

Divya's retort

The tweet was later deleted but Divya has now reacted to it. "Omg not just that. Take it all!! It was anyway about give and take...but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals!" The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant then shared a picture of two small earrings and a pendant. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "iving back the "jewellery".

Giving back the “jewellery”? pic.twitter.com/rHPGJ3J2AJ — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

She also shared pictures of a couple of chocolates and wrote, "with some kisses (kiss emoji)". However, when many started calling her a "gold digger" and even brought her late father into the trolling, Divya shot back with a fierce response. "You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don't want this.. it's not funny not peaceful for me.. I don't feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I'm a super self made woman and no one can take that away."