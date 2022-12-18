Divya Agarwal, Bigg Boss OTT winner, recently got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar and was extensively trolled. A few even called her a 'gold digger' - choosing money over love. On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video and gave it back to the trollers.

The video shows Divya waking up quietly and walking out of the room as her fiance Apurva continues sleeping next to her. It leaves everyone guessing where she is going and what she will do. Apurva wakes up and finds Divya in the garden digging up mud with a stick. He asks, 'What are you digging?' To this, Divya replies 'Gold' with an evil expression.

The video has garnered close to 2 million views and over 1 lakh likes in less than 24 hours. Model Riya Subodh dropped a comment saying, "Ahaahahahhaha aaahahahahh kya tamacha mara he public ko maza aa gaya." [sic] Another user said, "Best answer to trollers." While a fan wrote, "Took me time to get it but this was epic." [sic]

After her engagement, Divya took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartwarming message for Apurva, whom she fondly calls Coco. She wrote, "Hey coco ! It's been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn't matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart" [sic]

On the work front, Divya Agarwal recently featured in the song 'Resham Ka Rumal' which has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2 and was seen in the critically-acclaimed series Cartel.

Who is Apurva Padgaonkar?

An engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar is a restaurateur with four restaurants in Mumbai. The 'Tight' Pub is a well-liked hangout for locals in Vashi, and foodies love to visit the Pan-Asian restaurant Soy Street' in the same area. The most buzzing one is 'Pot Pourri' in Chembur, a bar and restaurant that caters to every age group. And finally, 'Lemon Leaf' in Bandra. He describes himself as a level-headed, passionate individual who takes great pride in making his guests happy.

The fact that his family has lived in Mumbai for more than 60 years contributes to his deep familiarity with the city's clientele. At his eateries, Mumbai residents have celebrated everything from 85th birthdays to baby showers.

Apurva also offers a platform for women to pursue their interests in cooking, painting, and ceramics through workshops, the night flea market for women, and other pursuits aside from the hospitality sector. He is also an animal lover and does events like hosting "Dog Walks" where more than 250 canines have taken part in the Chembur Festival in the last decade.