Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar celebrated her sister's birthday in Mumbai on Sunday night. The party was attended by Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also spotted at the bash.

Who wore what!

Bhumi Pednekar

The actor looked stunning in a nude-tone outfit – an off-shoulder top with matching pants – with a statement neckpiece.

Samiksha Pednekar

Samiksha opted for a black bralette paired with a matching fishtail cut skirt and gloves to amp up the glam, both Bhumi and Samiksha were in glamorous makeup and hair.

Nysa Devgan opted for an orange crop top with blue jeans for the bash, while Aryan was seen in an all-black party look.

While Nysa smiled, Aryan walked straight inside the party.

Orry has shared inside videos and pictures from the bash on his Instagram stories, where Nysa and Orry are seen feeding cake to Samiksha.

Take a look at the inside pictures and videos of Samiksha's birthday bash!

Orry and Nysa's friendship has come a long way. They have often been spotted attending parties with other star kids.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Nysa and Oreo are seen entering the party venue together. Netizens were of the view that Orry and Nysa make for a good pair.

A user wrote, "Mutual friend of every girl."

Another one mentioned, "Ye Oreo Biscuit,bolo zuba kesari ko damad banake manega." (Orry might soon become Ajay Devgn's son-in-law).

Work front

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film was released on December 12, 2022. It was produced by Karan Johar and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhumi has films like Bheed and Bhakshak in the pipeline. She also has The lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor as one of her upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, who aspires to become a filmmaker, announced his debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.