It was an important day for India as several people around the world were enjoying the second test match between India vs Australia on the Disney+Hotstar platform. Desis were baffled when the app crashed during the match.

In fact, most of the fans were also watching Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager. However, numerous fans didn't know what to do when the platform stopped streaming all of a sudden.

Fans thronged to social media and soon it led to a meme fest

Hotstar's web version and app are both down. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who took to Twitter to flag the issue.

"Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?" tweeted Mukund.

Citing Downdetector, which tracks the outage of social media services, Business Today said the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, take a look at the hilarious memes

#hotstar

Sbi UPI down since last day ..

Hotstar:- pic.twitter.com/6tVMAf5WH9 — Navneet Arya (@LogiclyiLogical) February 17, 2023

#hotstar Crashes Right after hotstar The Night Manager Release. Hotstar sirf raat mai hi chlega kiya? #hotstarserverdown pic.twitter.com/lo1zGteY2M — Taxation ₹aja (@TaxationRaja) February 17, 2023

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago ? pic.twitter.com/XsviQ4FmCD — Sudhanshu Saraf (@SudhanshuSaraf1) February 17, 2023

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/kZZ7YWaWEk — ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ ︎︎ (@boringlifebc) February 17, 2023

The IT guy who forgot to renew the Hotstar website today! #hotstar #hotstarserverdown pic.twitter.com/VRYotlmrYQ — Sundeep Verma (@sundeep__verma) February 17, 2023

Abay saalo aaj he ₹1499 deke renew karaya tha...aaj he down hona tha.

???#Hotstar#hotstar pic.twitter.com/GPbHIihWZC — Rohit (@Rohit_p__) February 17, 2023

Here's why Hotstar was down

It was only after the circulation of various memes that a user named Atul Karmakar shared a screenshot of Hotstar's domain expiry on the same platform. For those who don't know, any website has to renew its domain after a certain time period.

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago ? Someone is gonna get ? for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 17, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Guys instead of #hotstar all home matches run on JIO TV with lot of advantages:

1. Free of cost

2. Full HD

3. You can watch all TV channels

4. “No data will be charged for watching Jio TV not even 0 mb.(only for jio customers)”

Thank me later#Hotstar #DisneyHotsar pic.twitter.com/w2aOvOPl4s — Gorav Sharma (@RohitTheGoat) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, cricketer buffs switched to JioTv to watch the match.