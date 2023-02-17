Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad; Looks resplendent in red saree Close
It was an important day for India as several people around the world were enjoying the second test match between India vs Australia on the Disney+Hotstar platform. Desis were baffled when the app crashed during the match.

In fact, most of the fans were also watching Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager. However, numerous fans didn't know what to do when the platform stopped streaming all of a sudden.

Fans thronged to social media and soon it led to a meme fest

Hotstar's web version and app are both down. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who took to Twitter to flag the issue.

"Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?" tweeted Mukund.

Citing Downdetector, which tracks the outage of social media services, Business Today said the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, take a look at the hilarious memes

Here's why Hotstar was down

It was only after the circulation of various memes that a user named Atul Karmakar shared a screenshot of Hotstar's domain expiry on the same platform. For those who don't know, any website has to renew its domain after a certain time period.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Meanwhile, cricketer buffs switched to JioTv to watch the match. 

